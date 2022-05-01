LMPD Traffic Unit investigating motorcycle accident that killed teen driver

According to Louisville Police, the 17-year-old was not wearing a helmet. It's unclear at this time how the accident occurred.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a motorcycle accident later Sunday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the teen had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle at Barn Road and Smith Lane.

An LMPD spokesperson said that the boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said no one else was injured in the accident. It's unclear at this time how the accident occurred or what lead up to the crash.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation, which the spokesperson said, remains ongoing.

