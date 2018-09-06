LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Students and staff at Bullitt Central High School are mourning the loss of a student after police say he was hit by a car.

Officials say Noah Richardson, 18, was crossing Buckman Street on his bicycle when a car hit him Thursday.

Richardson was taken to University Hospital where he died.

The principal of Bullitt Central released a statement Saturday saying, “Our hearts are heavy and our minds are weary as we try to make sense of the loss of a loved one.”

The school will have grief counselors on hand Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for any student who needs to talk with someone.



© 2018 WHAS-TV