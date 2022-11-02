Teen arrested, charged in connection to July homicide

This arrest comes over three months after Tamal Wood was shot and killed in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 19-year-old Armani Shrivers was arrested Tuesday night for his part in a homicide in July.

Shrivers was charged with complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and for wanton endangerment, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Those charges are in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Tamal Wood, who was shot and killed on July 28 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place.

18-year-old D’Andre Swain Jr. was arrested on Oct. 24 for his connection to this fatal shooting as well as another fatal shooting that same month.

According to court documents, Swain was seen on surveillance video getting into a white KIA Soul with four other people. A short while later, the vehicle is seen driving by a residence and numerous rounds come from the vehicle.

Wood was struck by many of the rounds and later died at the hospital, police say.

According to police, Swain's wanton endangerment charges stem from there being four other people inside the residence that was fired at. No one inside was injured, however police say "they were placed in substantial danger of death or serious physical injury."

The suspects later sold the vehicle used in the shooting and fled with the guns.

Swain was identified by police as not only being in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but as one of the people who fired rounds at Wood.

