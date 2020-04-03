LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager learned his sentence Tuesday after officers arrested him outside Valley High School with a loaded gun and ammunition last year.

A judge sentenced Shunka Campbell to 6 years after he pleaded guilty to several charges including terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment.

A school resource officer arrested him outside the school last April with the weapon.

Campbell was suspended at the time for allegedly making threats to the school.

