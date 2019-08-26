FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A 15-year-old, who police said intentionally started a fire that led to his uncle's death in June, pleaded guilty in court today.

Adam Hersker is charged as an adult for committing arson resulting in bodily injury after police said he set his house on fire in Floyd County, Indiana on Father's Day weekend.

According to officers, three kids escaped the home, but Adam's legal guardians Dorothy and Michael Hersker were taken to the hospital for burns. Michael died on July 4.

Police said Hersker told them he intentionally set the fire by pouring gasoline on the carpet and lighting a match, saying he wanted to severely hurt his guardians after they had an argument the day before.

WHAS11’s Heather Fountaine is at the hearing today and will have more details on this story at 5 p.m.

