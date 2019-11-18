LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was August 2016 when Amber Dunn first realized something wasn’t right.

Two years later, she found out she has stage four focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

“It scars the filters in your kidney – so they’re not filtering the toxins in your blood that your kidneys are supposed to filter so they build up,” Dunn said.

Amber received dialysis three times a week for three and a half hours.

The 19-year-old can’t help but think about the plans she had before this diagnosis. Her education and career are placed on hold.

As she flips through family photos, Amber puts her mind off worrying about the future. She’s focused on staying healthy in the present.

“I try not to stress about it. You don’t wanna worry about it too much. You’re stressed enough as it is worrying about everything else. Is something going to happen, and I end up in this hospital again?”, she asks.

Amber hopes those who know about her story learns that organ donation isn’t just saving a life, it’s giving a person a chance to regain control of their life.

Dialysis is a hassle. It affects your school schedule, your work schedule. It affects everything – and waiting. A lot of people die waiting. They never even get a kidney.”

