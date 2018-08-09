GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A teen from Grayson County is in jail tonight facing attempted murder charges after police said he slashed his grandmother's throat and then stabbed her multiple times.

According to police,18-year-old Douglas Barton attacked his grandmother from behind, slashed her throat and stabbed her multiple times. He left her in the driveway and then called 911.

The grandmother suffered multiple injuries including a collapsed lung and damaged trachea. She was taken to University Hospital in Louisville where she remains in critical condition.

Barton again is facing attempted murder and Tampering With Physical Evidence charges and is currently in the Grayson County Jail.

© 2018 WHAS-TV