Locally-owned golf simulator facility to open in Middletown this fall; What to know

Tee It Up Golf USA will offer leagues, tournaments, special events and lessons with a PGA teaching professional.

MIDDLETOWN, Kentucky — A locally-owned golf simulator facility is opening in Middletown this fall.

Tee It Up Golf USA is opening a 9-bay golf simulator facility at 201 Blankenbaker Parkway.

Officials said the facility will offer leagues, tournaments, special events and lessons with a PGA teaching professional. A full bar and select food items will be also available.

According to a press release, golf simulator bays can be reserved by the hour by an individual or group.

Tee It Up Golf USA offers the "only simulators in the region" that are powered by Golfzon technology, the release said.

Officials said this technology allows players to choose a virtual course and play the ball as it truly lies. Instead of a mat, there is a 24-position moving swing plate giving golfers a chance to hit uphill, downhill and sidehill like they would on a course. In addition, the plate has five different hitting surfaces.

Golfers will be able to see their shot on the screen instantly, officials said, as well as receive feedback on their ball's flight.

“My family and I are very excited to bring this new concept to our hometown,” Codey Zipperle, general manager and co-owner, said. “There is truly nothing else like it. Our golf simulators offer players a complete round of indoor golf, including putting. There are over 200 courses to play, so golfers can experience the same courses as the professionals."

Tee It Up Golf USA will be open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 am. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

