'Tearing Down Walls Together.' Artists to capture what's happening in Louisville on boards outside downtown businesses

After months of consuming our downtown core, some of the boards are being taken down, while others are now sending a powerful message.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's called "Tearing Down Walls Together" and it's a campaign to take down all the boards in Downtown Louisville by the end of the month. Before taking them down, artists will honor what they've symbolized in our community."

"We all I think we're tired of looking at the boards. So it definitely does give a renewed sense of energy to downtown," said Tawana Bain who is the founder of GEDDI.

What started out as a social media post to bring beauty to the eyesores consuming downtown has turned into a full-fledged campaign. Bain is spearheading this beautification with other Black-led businesses.

"The locals are really demonstrating that we want to protect and preserve our city and beautify it and that's exactly what they're doing with these boards," said Bain.

The boards will come down for local businesses, but first, they'll memorialize what's been happening in our city. Twenty-three artists have already signed up to paint their message across the panels.

"I'm just so glad that the community is growing so much so to incorporate black artists and we're no longer seen as the token black, but we have our own space," said artist Mandi Mudd.

They're pairing up businesses with artists who will finish the paintings on October 22, from there people can view them and there will be an online auction starting a couple of days later. It will end with a celebration called the Black Harvest in October where the boards will all be taken down.