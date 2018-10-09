(Louisville Business First) Teamsters are scheduled to begin voting on a new national labor deal with United Parcel Service Inc. this week.

Balloting information for the labor deal is expected to be mailed to members tomorrow through Friday, according to a post on Teamster.org, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters' website. The ballots will be counted on Friday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m., the posting said.

The members will be deciding on a new five-year master contract as well as local riders. This labor deal came together after negotiations between the union and the company earlier this year. The contract would create full-time job opportunities for part-time workers and provide higher wages and benefits, according to the union. The average wage would go from $15.19 per hour now to $19.34 per hour by 2022, according to UPSRising.com, a group within the Teamsters that supports the contract. The deal also creates at least 5,000 new full-time jobs.

