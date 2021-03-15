Memorial fund started to honor Kentucky COVID-19 victims

The Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund will help build a permanent monument on Capitol grounds in Frankfort.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After initially announcing plans for a memorial to honor those lost to COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a new fund to help make it a reality.

The Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund was launched Monday and will allow Kentuckians to contribute donations and tax-deductible donations for a permanent memorial on Capitol grounds in Frankfort.

“This memorial is an opportunity for willing Kentuckians to help honor the memory of those who died because of this virus as well as honor the sacrifices made by all Kentuckians during this terrible pandemic,” Beshear said. “This memorial will also remind future generations of the hardships that the entire commonwealth endured during this difficult time and the sacrifices we all made to overcome it.”

Beshear said contributions can be made in the name of a love one lost or friend or in the same of someone who has sacrificed and stepped up during the pandemic.

He said money left over in the fund will be used to help reimburse a portion of burial and funeral costs for the families of Kentuckians who died due to the virus.

Beshear said there will be a call for artists to submit design ideas and proposals for the monument.

The state has honored victims with lighting the Capitol and floral clock green and laying wreaths. Most recently, more than 5,000 flags on the Capitol lawn to remember each Kentuckian during the COVID-19 battle.

To date, more Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19 than died in combat during WWI, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Gulf War combined.

