Calling all Bluegrass artists! | Beshears encourage Kentuckians to submit art for Team Kentucky Gallery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are encouraging Bluegrass artists to lend their artistic talents to the "Team Kentucky Gallery," located in two main halls of the state Capitol in Frankfort.

"The Beshears believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians' voices as represented through art," a press release from the Governor's Office said.

Selected artworks will be featured for a six months at the state's capitol in Frankfort and on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery, where artists can include additional information about their work.

The current rotation ends on June 30, with the next rotation of artwork being featured from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.

After each rotation, artwork is returned to the artist.

According to Beshear's office, the deadline to submit artwork for consideration in the fall 2022 exhibit is Friday, June 3. Artworks will be selected by the second week of June, and artists will be notified shortly after.

Here are the requirements for your submission:

Artists may submit two artworks to be considered, but must complete separate applications for each piece.

Artworks must be a minimum size of 18-by-20-inches (including frame) and can't exceed 48 inches in width. The maximum allowable depth is 4-inches and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.

If practicable, artworks should be framed.

Artworks can be landscape, portrait or abstract.

the following information should be included in your submission: your name; address, including city and county; phone number; email; title of artwork; and size of artwork (again, including frame). You can also include a URL if you have a website where your work is displayed.

Artists can also note whether the artwork is for sale. Artworks will not be sold as part of the gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact artists for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.

How to submit:

Submit photos of your artwork using the application on the gallery's website.

