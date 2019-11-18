INDIANA, USA — Several southern Indiana school districts will not have class on November 19 so teachers may participate in the "Red for Ed" rally. More than 100 districts around the state will be closed, including Greater Clark, West Clark, Floyd and Jennings County schools.

Teachers said they are fighting for better pay and public school policy in the state.

Schools already have a makeup day scheduled for February 17.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is not expected to be at the statehouse during the rally. His office said he will be in Florida for a Republican Governors Association conference scheduled months ago.

The governor applauds teachers for expressing their concerns but did not promise any quick action on boosting teacher pay.

