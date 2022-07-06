Kentucky education commissioner addresses teacher shortage

Jason Glass says the state must act soon and invest more into teacher to help ease the shortage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said administrators, superintendents, and bus drivers are asked to do more than they’ve ever done with less.

That’s because Kentucky, like other states, is experiencing a teacher shortage.

Education commissioner Jason Glass testified in front of state lawmakers about the crisis.

“One of the challenges that we have is that great teachers work for a few years and then they get swept into administration because they see that as the only viable career option for them,” he said.

Glass said the investment is one of many issues lawmakers can take on to help the shortage.

Some things he recommended are signing bonuses, relocation funds and stipends.

Another thing holding teachers back – education and training.

Glass said educators want to feel supported and by accelerating mentoring and licensure programs, people can build their skills faster.

