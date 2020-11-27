According to TBI, Zella Linklater and her grandmother, Belinda Wilson, were located in the woods.

GREENE COUNTY, Tennessee — UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that a 3-year-old reported missing in Greene County has been found safe and her grandmother is now in custody.

According to TBI, Zella Linklater and her grandmother, Belinda Wilson, were located in the woods.

UPDATE: Very good news to share! Zella Linklater has been found safe. She and her grandmother, Belinda Wilson, were located in the woods. pic.twitter.com/JV0tlmh8Hv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 27, 2020

PREVIOUS: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Zella Linklater from Greene County and have filed charges against the child's grandmother.

Zella was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey, which is in Greene County, according to TBI. She is believed to be with her grandmother, Belinda Wilson.

Zella is 3’6” and 50 lbs. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red dress and snow boots, TBI said.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Wilson has been charged with custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment.

If you have seen Zella or Wilson, or have information regarding their whereabouts, TBI said to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.

You can find a printable version of the poster with information about Zella can be found here.