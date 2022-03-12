Jeffersontown crash kills 2, police confirm

Police said the two-vehicle accident happened on Taylorsville Road at Six Mile Lane Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of two people, according to Jeffersontown Police.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. Saturday on Taylorsville Road when police said two vehicles collided into each other.

Police are still determining how the crash happened but said one of the drivers was uninjured.

The other was sent to the hospital. Two passengers in that car died at the scene.

Traffic on Taylorsville Road between Six Mile Lane and Farish Drive was rerouted while the investigation took place.

No other details, including the identities of those killed, were made available.

