3 injured after boat crash, water rescue on Taylorsville Lake

According to Taylor-Spencer County Fire, the responded to Taylorsville Lake around 3 a.m. following reports of a boat crashing into the bank of the lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Spencer County are investigating a boating accident that left three people injured early Saturday.

According to Taylor-Spencer County Fire, the responded to Taylorsville Lake around 3 a.m. following reports of a boat crashing into the bank of the lake.

Emergency crews went out on four watercrafts to get to the scene where they were able to get those injured to the boat ramp.

Kentucky State Police also assisted during the incident.

Authorities have not released any information on the conditions of those involved in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED VIDEO