LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, one person was shot in the 3400 block of Taylor Blvd.The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time.

MetroSafe also says that the alleged suspect ran into their home on Dresden Ave. with people inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and updates on this story will be given as they provided.

