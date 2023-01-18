Man dies in hospital days after hit-and-run, LMPD investigating

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police continue to investigate an apparent hit-and-run in the Wyandotte neighborhood after the victim died in the hospital days later.

According to LMPD, on Jan. 12, officers with the Fourth Division responded to a report of someone struck at Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was hit by a driver in the area. The driver remained at the scene, a spokesperson said.

EMS was called and transported the victim to the University of Louisville Hospital. Two days later, on Jan. 14, LMPD's Traffic Unit was notified that the victim had succumbed from his injuries while at the hospital.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

It's unknown if the driver will face any charges, however LMPD said the case is still under investigation.

