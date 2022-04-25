Man in critical condition after crash between motorcycle, tow truck

Louisville Metro Police said the man was riding a motorcycle down Taylor Blvd. when he hit the driver's side of a truck turning left on Ashland Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a man is in the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon near the Beechmont and Hazelwood neighborhoods.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers responded to a crash at Taylor Blvd. and Ashland Ave. around 3:45 p.m. Police believe a man was riding a motorcycle down Taylor Blvd. when he ran into the driver's side of a tow truck that was making a left turn.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Ruoff did not say if anyone else was hurt.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this incident.

