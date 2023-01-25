Louisville teen arrested for shooting man walking his dog in Taylor Berry

The 18-year-old told police he "had a debt to pay and didn't believe he could go home without money, a phone or shoes."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teen is facing charges after he confessed to robbing and shooting a stranger who was walking their dog in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Deshaun Jackson, 18, has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in connection to the incident.

According to Jackson's arrest citation, Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting at South Central Park on Jan. 23. Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and immediately underwent surgery.

Police say the man is Spanish speaker and couldn't understand the teen when he demanded his wallet. Using an interpreter, he told LMPD when he turned to face the suspect, he was shot.

Police were later able to identify the suspect as Jackson, arresting him the following day.

Jackson told police he was walking through the park and saw the victim walking with his dog and wallet in his back pocket, authorities say.

According to his citation, Jackson "remembered he had a debt to pay and didn't believe he could go home without money, a phone or shoes."

Jackson then reportedly walked toward the victim and told him to "give me your wallet." He said when the victim wouldn't cooperate, he told him to "just give me your wallet and we both go home."

Police say the victim said "no, no sorry," and turned to face Jackson. That's when Jackson said he fired three or four times.

According to LMPD, both individual's statements are recorded on video.

