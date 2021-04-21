LMPD investigating after juvenile found dead in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LMPD is calling it a “death investigation” and said additional information will be released when it is available.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after police located a deceased juvenile in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway on a welfare check shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, officers found a deceased juvenile.

An LMPD spokesperson said the investigation is currently classified as a “death investigation” and additional information will be released when it is available.

The department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

This story may be updated.

