Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing

Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night.

She eventually found a bullet casing and a broken window.

Her children weren't home at the time of the shooting, but Rhea said she won't let them play outside to play for fear of safety.

"I think tonight I'm gonna have to sit them down and actually explain what has happened," she said. "And I know it's gonna scare them and they're not even gonna want to go back to our house."

Rhea said she has security cameras, so she's been looking through the footage to find answers.

