West Louisville residents asks questions about proposed TIF project during town hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group opposing the planned TIF district for west Louisville hosted a virtual town hall Saturday giving the public a chance to ask questions about the project with Metro Council members and those currently running for office.

In 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill creating a tax increment financing district in the nine neighborhoods that make up west Louisville.

The project promises to reinvest 80% of tax dollars collected back into the neighborhoods.

Many residents have reservations about the project, fearing it would force residents out of their homes.

During the town hall, hosted by the Historically Black Neighborhood Assembly, council members were put on the spot and asked how the TIF is working and where exactly the money is going.

Metro Council President David James said the city is working on a contract with a vendor to track the money.

“It’s a contract to look into where all services have been inside the urban service area and outside the urban service area where the revenue comes from in minute detail and where the revenue is spent in minute detail and what services are provided by the government in those areas – all areas for the entire community,” he said.

James believes it will take about six months before the contract is complete.

