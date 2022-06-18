Federal grand jury convicts Louisville attorney on tax evasion

The DOJ said Hunter evaded the payment of federal income taxes, penalties and interest due for multiple years totaling $1,124, 629.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville attorney has been convicted for engaging in tax evasion.

According to the Department of Justice, 65-year-old Keith Hunter was convicted by a federal grand jury on Friday following a five-day trial.

The DOJ said Hunter evaded the payment of federal income taxes, penalties and interest due for multiple years totaling $1,124, 629.

Prosecutors said Hunter had a history of concealing his income by using client escrow or nominee bank accounts, purchasing a home through a nominee as an alleged charitable donation and by recycling cashier’s checks. They said that evidence provided at trial showed he intentionally “provided false and misleading information regarding his assets and income to IRS civil collections personnel.”

Hunter was found guilty by the grand jury and faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.

He’s expected to appear before a federal district judge for sentencing. A date has not yet been announced.

The IRS says the investigation in this case is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.