LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Valley Station tattoo shop is back open for the first time after someone robbed them not once, but twice.



Surveillance video at Tattoo Envy Collective shows the thieves walking around inside the business off 3rd Street Road late Sunday, July 28.

Kayla Gardner, an artist at the shop, said the people stole machines, ink, needles--everything they need to operate their business.

“What type of people do something like this? And what makes them think it's OK to do that? And they're going through our stuff like it's theirs and disrespecting everything,” Kayla Gardner, an artist at Tattoo Envy Collective, said.



Gardner said the thieves also got away with some electronics.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline, 574-LMPD.