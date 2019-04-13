LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the weekend of Thunder Over Louisville often attracts visitors from outside the state, one different Louisville event is bringing thousands of guests and celebrities to the city.

The Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention at the Kentucky Expo Center is expected to see around 8,000 visitors this weekend. The eight annual convention from Villain Arts offers nearly 300 artists and vendors as well as family-friendly seminars and contests.

"It's a room where everybody comes together as one family," Carl Blasphemy of Villain Arts said, "and whether you're tattooed or not tattooed, there's something for you to do here."

Blasphemy said those without tattoos can still find local and national vendors selling artwork or jewelry. Several popular tattoo artists from shows like Ink Master and Black Ink Crew will also be at the convention.

"I hope [non-tattooed people] walk away with a smile, because the stereotype they came in with...was just blown away and shattered," Blasphemy said.

The convention is April 12-14 in Hall A of the Kentucky Exposition Center. The showroom will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

LMPD and the health department will be on hand to ensure safety. For more information, visit villainarts.com.