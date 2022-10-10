Get a little bit of everything at 'The Taste of Louisville'

How you can enjoy a Smorgasbord of Louisville's finest cuisine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two years hiatus, Taste of Louisville is celebrating 48 years of some of the best food and drinks in the industry.

30 restaurants will be line up inside the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a their website.

Guest can expect live music, cocktails a silent disco and more.

Kimberlie Thompson, Co-chair of Taste of Louisville said they are looking forward to all of their hard work coming to life as this event will ultimate support those in the food and service industry.

"Come have fun, " Thompson said. "[Restaurants] are so excited to be back, it just going to be a wonderful evening."

Also benefiting from the event is Frankie's Family. Each year the nonprofit raises money to give kids and seniors a Christmas to remember.

"All the money that is raised, a hundred percent of it that we make from the silent auction and the raffle," Frankie Hilbert, founder of Frankie's family, said. "Our angle tree adoption helps the kids and the seniors. There are so many people in the community who are in need that may not be able to have Christmas otherwise."

Confirmed vendors expected at The Taste Of Louisville:

AFC Urgent Care- Louisville

Bella Luna Gelato

BlueBird Construction, LLC

Bolder Insurance – Brent Friesth Agency

Coal Creek Meals on Wheels

Colorado Pet Companion

Cutco Cutlery

CycleBar Louisville

Don Ruth the Works LLC

Eye Doctors of Louisville

FirstBank-Louisville

The Huckleberry

Infunity Events

InkSmith Tattoo & Piercing

Koru Chiropractic

LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Louisville Dental Associates

Louisville Fire Protection District

M. Sisler Ins. and Fin. Sus., Inc/DBA State Farm Agent

Moxie Bread Co

My Saving Grace

North Field Farmacy

Pampered Chef

Punch Buggy Shave Ice

RE/MAX Elevate

Scherer Violin Shop

Seven Barrels of Colorado

Studio Z Dental

Summit Family Chiropractic

Sunrun Solar

The Dentist in Louisville

The Singing Cook

Treehouse Learning

US Bank

WK Real Estate

Louisville Police Department

Sparkles Face Painting

ShortD’s

Sip-Line

Water Tiger Bakery

Brave Hoods

Renewal by Anderson

Zucca Italian Ristorante

MEDITERRANEAN TABLE

Acme Fine Goods

Abo’s Pizza

Usborne Books & More

Centura Avista Adventist Hospital

E-Bike of Colorado

Complete Basement Systems

For more information on the Taste of Louisville, click here.

