Get a little bit of everything at 'The Taste of Louisville'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two years hiatus, Taste of Louisville is celebrating 48 years of some of the best food and drinks in the industry.
30 restaurants will be line up inside the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a their website.
Guest can expect live music, cocktails a silent disco and more.
Kimberlie Thompson, Co-chair of Taste of Louisville said they are looking forward to all of their hard work coming to life as this event will ultimate support those in the food and service industry.
"Come have fun, " Thompson said. "[Restaurants] are so excited to be back, it just going to be a wonderful evening."
Also benefiting from the event is Frankie's Family. Each year the nonprofit raises money to give kids and seniors a Christmas to remember.
"All the money that is raised, a hundred percent of it that we make from the silent auction and the raffle," Frankie Hilbert, founder of Frankie's family, said. "Our angle tree adoption helps the kids and the seniors. There are so many people in the community who are in need that may not be able to have Christmas otherwise."
