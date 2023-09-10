Here's what to expect at the 49th annual Taste of Louisville

The event, in its 49th year, will showcase the city’s “talented and hardworking food and beverage rock stars.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 50 restaurants and beverage companies are set to be showcased at the Mellwood Art Center for the annual Taste of Louisville.

The event, in its 49th year, will showcase the city’s “talented and hardworking food and beverage rock stars.”

The night will support the Louisville chapter of the Kentucky Restaurant Association and Frankie’s Family – a nonprofit that helps needy children and families throughout the year, especially during the holidays.

In addition to the large variety of food, there will be drinks – both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, live music and a silent auction.

You have to be 21 years old or older to attend and tickets are $80.

Taste of Louisville takes place on Oct. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

