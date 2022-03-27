Taste of Derby returns after two year hiatus

The Taste of Derby is a place where you can rub elbows with big names in horse racing while experiencing the elegant cuisine from a nationally renowned chef.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The official event kicking off Kentucky Derby weekend is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The Taste of Derby is a place where you can rub elbows with big names in horse racing while experiencing the elegant cuisine from a nationally renowned chef.

The event raises funds and awareness for hunger relief organizations like the Dare to Care foodbank which receives a portion of ticket proceeds.

More than $800,000 has been contributed to hunger relief locally and around the country.

Through the Taste of Derby, Churchill Downs have given more than $150,000 in scholarships to aspiring chefs at Sullivan University’s College of Hospitality Studies.

Every year, the funds are divided between those students.

Taste of Derby will be held at the KFC Yum! Center on May 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

