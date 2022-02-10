‘Taste for Life’ raises mental health awareness

Hospitality workers honored the life of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain while raising awareness of mental health challenges in the service industry.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chefs and service industry workers in Louisville gathered to honor the life of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain took his own life in 2018 and the chefs shut down Spratt Street in Germantown on Sunday to host a “Taste for Life.”

The event raises awareness and funds to help those who suffer from depression, anxiety and the challenging day-to-day dealings of working in the service industry.

Organizers said they wanted the opportunity to break the stigma around mental illness in the service industry.

“It’s a close-knit community,” Volare executive chef Joshua Moore said. “We all like to work together and help each other. An event like this really shows that.”

Funds raised will benefit the Pete Foundation, Bridgehaven Mental Health Services ad the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.