Louisville's Office for Women to lead Commission on Gender Equity, mayor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville mayor announced he was creating a task force to ‘advance key areas of women’s equity’ on the last day of Women’s History Month, March 31.

While the task force will be led by the Louisville Metro’s Office for Women, other Louisville leaders will host public meetings to get the thoughts and opinions of the community. This will help determine the focus and structure of the commission according to the press release from the Mayor's office.

Gretchen Hunt, executive administrator of the Office for Women, said they timed this to demonstrate that gender equity is a priority every day.

“We want to work with the community to make sure we prioritize the needs and experiences of women who have been historically marginalized,” said Hunt.

Mayor Greg Fischer said women make up more than half of Louisville’s population.

“While strides have been made, women in our community still face challenges, including in economic, public safety and other areas. This commission will work to reduce those barriers and ensure policies advance our goals for a more equitable Louisville,” said Fischer.

The first meeting will be April 27 at 7 p.m. at the Southwest Library. There will be three meetings total.

