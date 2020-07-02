LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC said they have solved their TARC3 paratransit transition issues after drivers protested and failed to show up for work, leaving people dependent on the service stranded. According to TARC, 30 of those drivers have returned to work amid the pay dispute.

“They have always, for me in 10 years, always showed up,” Stephon Gilkey said last week. “I stood there for two hours waiting for a ride home.”

When a TARC bus can’t pick up clients with disabilities, a subcontracted cab is dispatched to help, but disputes over communication and labor issues has caused a drop in service.

The Louisville Urban League announced a job fair to get more drivers trained through CDL classes. They are hoping to fill a couple dozen jobs which are not directly through TARC but contracted.

TARC believes the drivers who have returned to work will help ensure passenger services improve.

