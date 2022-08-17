TARC to purchase zero-emission buses with $7.4 million grant

Officials say the grant will allow TARC to no longer contribute to the health disparities which exist in Louisville's most vulnerable neighborhoods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's public transportation company is one step closer to owning an entire fleet of environmentally-sustainable, electric buses.

The Federal Transit Administration awarded the Transit Authority of the River City, TARC, a $7.4 million grant to purchase zero-emission buses, install charging stations and upgrade its existing electrical infrastructure.

$500,000 has already been set aside for training new and current mechanics to service electric buses and charging equipment, according to a press release.

Mayor Greg Fischer said this project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create good-paying union jobs.

“This is an exciting announcement – for the many riders in our city and our region who depend on TARC, for our economy and for the overall health of our entire community,” Fischer said.

Along with helping the environment, battery-powered electric buses are more efficient and consume less energy per mile than buses that use gas, diesel and compressed natural gas, TARC officials said.

Carrie Butler, TARC's executive director, believes the funding from the FTA will allow TARC to no longer contribute to the health disparities which exist in Louisville's most vulnerable neighborhoods.

“That will put TARC well along the path to reducing emissions overall, and especially along those routes that serve the historically disadvantaged neighborhoods where health outcomes are much worse than for the Louisville community as a whole,” Butler said.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.