TARC union voting on strike authorization, company prepares riders

It all circles around contract negotiations. TARC's union rejected the transit provider's contract offer with raises in September, saying the terms weren't fair.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Transit Authority of River City (TARC) union drivers are voting on strike-authorization as sides remain divided on terms of a new contract.

Per Kentucky law, public employees like TARC drivers aren't allowed to strike or engage in work stoppage.

But on Thursday TARC's union, officially known as the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447 (ATU), said it wanted to send a message to company leaders that work conditions must improve.

ATU President Lillian Brents told WHAS11 it's a necessary step to reach a common ground to "settle a safe workplace and a fair contract."

"We're hoping a 'yes' vote would mean [TARC says], 'Let's come to the table, let's figure this out,'" she said. "As far as tomorrow, we're hired to do a job and we're intent on doing it."

Both TARC and its union say communication across the aisle has been lacking, even more so since drivers rejected the transit company's contract offer last month, which included raises for all employees. The union said the proposal wasn't equitable amongst all their employees, and they wanted higher raises.

On the other hand, TARC leaders like Executive Director Carrie Butler worry a 'yes' vote could mean gaps in service.

"We recognize that our riders need to get to work, school, important events in their lives, and we're going to do everything we can to make sure that happens," she said.

The transit provider sent out a message to riders, saying they're preparing for the "possibility of a work shortage or slowdown."

If that happens, Butler says they're prepared to deploy supervisors and even administrative staff to take the wheel and keep routes going.

"We can, for all intents and purposes, withstand about 20 percent of the workforce calling out sick or not showing up to work," Butler said. "But when we get into 30 or 40 percent, that's when we would have to start making changes to the actual service we provide on the street."

WHAS11 asked Butler if people can expect at least a verbal contract agreement by the end of the year, to which she replied: "I think we can get there."

And as to whether some drivers will choose to stay home in the meantime, Brents tells us they're worried about the vote first.

The two sides are expected to meet twice in November to discuss terms for a new contract and get closer to an agreement.

TARC said it has yet to receive any counterproposals from the union. Union leadership says the company's just not listening to their concerns.

The strike authorization vote window started at 7 a.m. Thursday and runs through 7 p.m.

