'We believe this contract does that': TARC, union reach tenative labor agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A tentative labor agreement has been reached with Transit Authority River City (TARC) and the union Thursday.

According to a press release, the agreement between TARC and ATU Local 1447 includes a two-year deal with a 6% wage increase in the first year and a 4% wage increase in the second.

Other changes include the addition of Juneteenth as a holiday, Commercial Driver's License Program (CDL) reimbursement, increased instructor pay and increased allowances for tools and uniforms.

TARC will still pay 95% of its employee's healthcare premiums according to the release.

“This has been a long fight and while there is more work to be done, we have negotiated a tentative agreement that we can present to the members of our union and recommend a ‘yes’ vote,” said Local President Lillian Brents. “Our members have fought hard for a contract that meets their needs and we believe this contract does that.”

TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler said the agreement provides a fair wage and benefits package.

“We are fully committed to recommending this agreement to our Board of Directors and feel confident they will accept it. I’m hopeful that we can put this new contract into place and move forward in a spirit of cooperation to provide safe, reliable, and convenient transportation service across Greater Louisville," Butler said.

Brents will present the tentative agreement to the rest of the union Wednesday, Nov. 30.

