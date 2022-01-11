x
TARC management, TARC Union to meet for new contract negotiations Wednesday

Tuesday afternoon, members of the union held an informational picket at Jefferson Square Park and called on TARC to come up with what they call a fair contract.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, Transit Authority of River City (TARC) management and union leaders will sit back down at the table to try and negotiate a new contract.

The union has already voted to authorize a strike if necessary.

Per Kentucky law, public employees like TARC drivers aren't allowed to strike or engage in work stoppage. 

In a statement, a TARC spokesperson said they're hopeful they'll finalize a contract that provides employees with the best possible wages while also meeting TARC's budgetary responsibilities.

