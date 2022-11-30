TARC union votes 'yes' on new contract

The contract includes a two-year deal with a 6% wage increase in the first year and a 4% wage increase in the second.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of back and forth between the Transit Authority River City (TARC) and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, workers voted “yes” on the new contract.

According to a press release, 78% voted "yes."

The contract includes a two-year deal with a 6% wage increase in the first year and a 4% wage increase in the second.

Other changes include the addition of Juneteenth as a holiday, Commercial Driver's License Program (CDL) reimbursement, increased instructor pay and increased allowances for tools and uniforms.

TARC will still pay 95% of its employee's healthcare premiums according to a previous press release.

The union will now shift its focus to Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and the new Metro Council to work towards improving working and riding conditions, as well as safety standards moving forward according to the release.

