LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day is just a few weeks away and TARC is making getting out to vote a little easier.

The transit company says they will offer fare free service along regular routes on Nov. 5 to help community members get to polling locations to vote.

They say just board any of their 223 buses at their normal stops and ask the driver “may I ride to vote?”

TARC says it will operate its normal service on all routes on Election day.

“Mobility should not be a barrier to exercising one’s right to vote,” Ferdinand Risco Jr., TARC’s executive director said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to get to the polls and exercise that right on November 5.”

Polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and to find your polling location, visit govoteky.com.

If you need assistance finding what route services your polling location, visit ridetarc.org or download their app.

