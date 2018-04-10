LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will launch MyTARC, a new ‘Tap & Go’ fare card system on all TARC buses beginning January 6, 2019, the first full week of that month.

The new system will feature a web portal allowing customers to buy fare media on-the-go, smart fare boxes with ‘Tap & Go’ readers on each bus, and the freedom to pay fare with a simple “tap.” This option will replace the 20-year-old fare box that only took cash and paper tickets.

MyTARC will offer savings, security, convenience and a fast payment method.

The MyTARC Mobile Bus will be hitting the streets throughout the community during the months of October, November, and December. Customers will able to purchase cards, learn how to use the farebox and speak with the TARC Team about the new system. Passengers can also purchase their MyTARC card online, at the Nia Center and at Union Station.

Fares will not increase with this change. Adult one-way fare using the MyTARC card will be $1.50—just as it is currently when buying tickets in advance—compared to $1.75 with cash.

Cash payment, exact fare only, will remain an option for a single ride.

Passengers with a MyTARC card will receive a free electronic transfer good for two hours from initial boarding. TARC will no longer offer paper transfers.

Customers can get up to three years of transactions on one card with this new system.

You can get more information on the fare collection system, dates for TARC’s ticket exchange program—where the value of already purchased tickets and passes can be transferred to a new MyTARC card, and a complete list of mobile bus locations and dates as these become available, visit www.ridetarc.org/mytarc.

