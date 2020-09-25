TARC changes service hours amid protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC announced they will suspend services Friday, September 25- Sunday, September 27 each even at 7 p.m.
TARC said it recognizes it may cause inconveniences for some passengers but their primary responsibility is to keep passengers safe. They said the decision is not a commentary on the protests but they cannot ask their drivers to "operate on roadways crowded with pedestrians" or ask passengers "to remain on buses, unable to move for indefinite amounts of time.
Services will run as scheduled prior to 7 p.m. and all services are expected to return to normal on Monday, September 28.
