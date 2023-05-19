TARC offering unlimited rides through Youth Summer Pass

The transportation company says the pass program aims to keep busy kids safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Transit Authority of River City, or TARC, is bringing back the Youth Summer Pass.

June 1 through August 31, young people ages 6-19 who purchase a pass can utilize unlimited travel through TARC.

The $30 cost covers all bus fare throughout the summer.

The transportation company said the goal is to kids get where they need to be safely, whether it's a part-time job, summer camp, or a local swimming pool.

Passes go on sale Monday, May 22.

To purchase a pass, a current MyTARC student identification card is required. Those can be purchased for a one-time set-up fee of $5 at Union Station on West Broadway, or at the Nia Center, located at 2900 West Broadway.

Passes can also be reloaded or purchased here, and at select Kroger stores around Kentuckiana.

Click here for a list of Kroger locations where you can buy a summer pass.

