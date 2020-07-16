TARC announces service adjustments to align with ridership

According a TARC co-executive director, half of TARC’s routes are used by 3% of riders and the changes “will help TARC invest where its passengers are."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC approved service adjustments they said will align better with ridership and improve performance.

According to TARC Co-Executive Director Margaret Handmaker, half of TARC’s routes are used by 3% of riders and the changes “will help TARC invest where its passengers are.”

TARC will eliminate inefficient, low performing routes and remove duplicated non-revenue service in downtown Louisville.

The following changes will take effect August 9, 2020:

Discontinued routes - 01 & 77 (the LouLift circulators), local routes 62 & 82, circulator 96, and express routes 45X, 49X, 53X, 54X, 64X, 65X, 66X, 67X, 68X, & the 78X

Minor schedule adjustments - routes 6, 10, 15, 18, 23, 28, 31, & 61X

