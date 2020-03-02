LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC buses across the city will once again honor African American history in February by “saving a seat” for Rosa Parks.

Every bus in the region will have one empty seat marked by a sign. The sign will provide information and will act as a reminder to TARC riders of how Parks changed history by refusing to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955. TARC is encouraging everyone to ride the bus at least once during the month to honor Parks and her contributions to the Civil Rights movement.

TARC will also highlight other African American leaders from throughout the Louisville region. You can learn more about these leaders and their contributions by visiting TARC’s social media pages and looking for #SaveASeat.

“The world changed forever the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat,” said Ferdinand L. Risco Jr., TARC Executive Director/CEO. “It’s important for TARC to recognize her legacy, the memory of the many who inspired her to act, and those who were – and continue to be – inspired by her courage.”

The Louisville Free Public Library is also hosting a series of events to celebrate Black History Month. You can view the full list of events here.

