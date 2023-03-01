TARC to discontinue bus routes in eastern Jefferson County

TARC also announced several routes will be changed this year throughout the Metro.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's public transportation system announced the company will be discontinuing several routes in eastern Jefferson County, and several others will be changed throughout the Metro.

Earlier this month, the Transit Authority River City (TARC) said the changes won't go into effect until Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

"TARC is reviewing and analyzing proposed service changes to ensure this proposal does not create any disproportionate burden or disparate impact on low-income and minority populations in the TARC service area," they said.

These four routes will be discontinued:

Route17X Bardstown Road Express

Route 31X Middletown Express

Route 40X Jeffersontown Express

Route 61X Plainview Express

These six routes will be updated:

Several Metro Council members representing east Louisville wrote a letter to TARC saying discontinuing routes "will harm the quality of life for many of the people who live out in our districts" and are served by TARC.

They said their districts have seen significant growth due to the growing number of apartments and condos that represent "a greater diversity of income levels and more dependence on government services such as parks, schools and transit."

"We ask that you reconsider these changes and remind yourselves that TARC is supposed to serve the entire community," they said.

There will be three public hearing meetings, according to TARC's press release. Any public comments will be accepted until April 25.

March 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Public Library

March 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Union Station

April 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Middletown Branch Library

