TARC leadership tells Metro Council it's not covering up or protecting ex-director, accused of sexual misconduct

TARC told Louisville Metro Council’s Government Oversight Committee Tuesday that it’s “shocked” by any claims the agency is protecting Risco.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leadership at the city's bus service, TARC said Tuesday night that they are not covering up or trying to protect the former TARC director Ferdinand Risco after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Risco is currently under investigation after just a short tenure leading the transit authority for less than a year.

TARC told Louisville Metro Council’s Government Oversight Committee Tuesday that it’s “shocked” by any claims the agency is protecting Risco.

“My goodness, no, there would be no reason to do that,” TARC Board Chairwoman Mary Morrow said. “I can’t imagine that anyone would have reason to cover up.”



Morrow said none of TARC's board members or its current leadership knew about Risco's alleged conduct until just before it contacted the city about the allegations earlier this year.



"Risco was a charlatan, he was a con-man, and he was a master narcissist and he served really only himself,” TARC General Counsel Matthew Golden said.



"There is no one at TARC who wants to protect Ferdinand Risco,” TARC Interim Co-Director Margaret Handmaker said.



The defense comes after a previous metro council meeting two weeks ago, where council's independent investigator provided an update. The investigator told Metro Council he believed Risco was a “predator,” created a hostile work environment and possibly engaged in criminal sexual assault.

He also told metro council TARC was uncooperative in the investigation, claiming its attorneys and leadership refused to hand over the names of victims, witnesses, and other related documents.



"Instead of figuring out a way to use the legal system to do the right thing, you're hiding behind it. I get what you're doing. You're protecting the organization that pays you,” Councilman Anthony Piagentini, (R-19) said.



"I don't think there can be any question that TARC was cooperative,” Golden said. “There was probably a miscommunication."



Golden said TARC withheld the victim and witness names out of protection, for the sake of anonymity. He also said TARC's board members and current leadership have made the right actions as the allegations have unfolded.



TARC has now given Metro Council's investigator the list of all involved names and he plans to finish interviewing all victims and witnesses.

He said his final report on the sexual misconduct allegations will be finalized in the next 4 to 6 weeks.



Another investigation into Risco's misconduct is also underway by a firm hired by Mayor Greg Fischer's administration.