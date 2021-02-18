TARC operating on Winter Weather Detours, offers tips for riders during snowy conditions

All detours are posted on the TARC website and riders can sign up for text alerts so they know how their route may have changing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter weather is once again hitting Kentuckiana, and one business that is really relying on clear and safe roads is public transportation.

When the weather gets bad, TARC operates on its "Winter Weather Detours" system. All of the detours for local routes are posted on the TARC website and riders can sign up for text and email alerts so they know how their route may be changing each day.

TARC recommends that during winter weather riders dress warmly, take earlier buses and stay on the curb until their bus comes to stop, in case the bus slides.

Eric King, the Director of Communications for TARC, said their bus drivers aren't the only ones braving the snowy conditions. The company has supervisors and other monitors out on the roads to make sure every rider can safely get to their destination.

King said he has confidence in his drivers - even when the road conditions get dangerous.

"The benefit of the TARC driver is they are expertly trained. They are very adept at what they do," he said. "They are trained in how to drive in severe weather or winter weather and so the concern we have is less about our abilities to do our jobs and more about slowing down and being mindful of the people around us who are not professional drivers."

