TARC buses will 'save a seat' for Rosa Parks this Black History Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout the month of February, TARC buses will honor Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks by saving a seat on every bus in her honor.

Each bus will reserve a seat that features a sign reminding riders of how Parks changed history on a Montgomery, Alabama bus in 1955.

"Rosa Parks played an important role in this country's history by shifting us towards a more inclusive direction of justice and equal rights," said Carrie Butler, TARC's executive director.

Transit agencies across the country are participating in the movement, saving a seat in each of their buses to honor the "First Lady of Civil Rights." TARC said it will also bring attention to other important figures in the Civil Rights movement throughout the month.

