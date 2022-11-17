TARC officials, labor union back to bargaining table

Officials and workers with the TARC will continue labor union contract negotiations, Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearing the six-month mark in back-and-forth labor contract negotiations, TARC management and union leaders will meet once again, Wednesday to try and reach an agreement.

The two parties have seemingly been in gridlock since negotiations began in June.

One reason for continued gridlock was union leaders' dissatisfaction with TARC leaders' wage-increase offers. The union made a key request of an even 6% wage increase, meaning a fixed rate for all workers upfront.

In it's latest offer, made Nov. 8, TARC leaders looked to meet that request, when a verbal offer was made for a $10 million dollar economic package. The two-year package includes a 6% wage increase to be paid in the first year, and 4% increase in the second year.

In a statement, TARC the latest offer comes with other "increases" to benefits: CDL reimbursement, additional pay for trainers, an additional day of holiday pay, and increases in tool, shoe, and uniform allowances.

If agreed to by the union, TARC would make the increase retroactive to Sept. 4 of this year.

Coming out of the Nov. 8 meeting, ATU leaders indicated to TARC leaders they would need time to consider the proposal before responding.

TARC notes the remaining "sticking points" surround specific contract language and non-monetary issues.

The Local 1447 chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union represents more than 500 TARC drivers, mechanics, etc. In October, 95 percent of members voted yes for strike authorization.

The TARC union said no members were planning to strike at the time, rather it hoped the vote would "send a message to company leaders that work conditions must improve."

In a June interview, Brents raised a number of concerns staff had ahead of negotiations, including staffing shortages, safety issues, low-pay, and negative working conditions brought on with the pandemic.

TARC responded to Brents' comments then, saying things were beginning to "trend in the right direction."

