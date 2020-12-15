TARC joins calls for Congress to pass transit funding

TARC said funding is critical, and without it, they may have to start making cuts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC joined public transport systems across the country Tuesday urging Congress to save their industry.

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) organized #SavePublicTransit Day to shed light on the financial crisis the public transportation industry is facing during the coronavirus pandemic. The industry is calling for $32 billion in emergency funding to help keep public transit agencies operating.

"Immediate action needs to be taken to address the public transportation industry's dire financial situation so that we can continue to serve essential employees every day and can help with the nation's economic recovery," said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas in a release.

TARC said funding is critical, and without it, they may have to start making cuts.

"This is an immediate need that requires immediate action," said TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler in a release. "Our communities are struggling to stay on their feet. We should be able to guarantee important systems of support like, public transit are available and running strong. The fear of losing access to the simple needs of everyday life should not be a new burden now placed on those already doing their best just to make it."

TARC employs more than 600 people in the area and said most of their riders use their service to get to work and school.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.